SEOUL Jan 19 The South Korean unit of General Motors called off a planned meeting with its labour union on Thursday at which a possible move to shift some production from the country to Europe was to be discussed, after its top executive quit last week.

A GM Korea spokesman said the talks were cancelled as the company's new CEO was still making the transition into his role, and that the company was open to meeting with the union at a later date.

GM's Korean unit announced on Friday that its head Mike Arcamone resigned and production executive John Buttermore will take over as interim chief, sparking media speculation that Buttermore may lead the production shift from Korea to Europe.

The union had planned to ask management during the meeting whether it planned to move some output from South Korea.

A union spokesman said it would request another meeting after the Jan 23-24 Lunar New Year holiday.

Reuters reported earlier that GM could transfer some Chevrolet production from South Korea to Opel in Europe in a bid to salvage its struggling European unit.

Any attempt to move production from Korea could face strong opposition from the government and GM's local shareholder, Korea Development Bank.

GM Korea produces the Cruze and Orlando models at its plant in the southwestern city of Gunsan, with an annual production capacity of 260,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)