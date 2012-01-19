SEOUL Jan 19 The South Korean unit of
General Motors called off a planned meeting with its
labour union on Thursday at which a possible move to shift some
production from the country to Europe was to be discussed, after
its top executive quit last week.
A GM Korea spokesman said the talks were cancelled as the
company's new CEO was still making the transition into his role,
and that the company was open to meeting with the union at a
later date.
GM's Korean unit announced on Friday that its head Mike
Arcamone resigned and production executive John Buttermore will
take over as interim chief, sparking media speculation that
Buttermore may lead the production shift from Korea to Europe.
The union had planned to ask management during the meeting
whether it planned to move some output from South Korea.
A union spokesman said it would request another meeting
after the Jan 23-24 Lunar New Year holiday.
Reuters reported earlier that GM could transfer some
Chevrolet production from South Korea to Opel in Europe in a bid
to salvage its struggling European unit.
Any attempt to move production from Korea could face strong
opposition from the government and GM's local shareholder, Korea
Development Bank.
GM Korea produces the Cruze and Orlando models at its plant
in the southwestern city of Gunsan, with an annual production
capacity of 260,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)