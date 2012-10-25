UPDATE 2-Heineken takes battle to AB InBev in Brazil with $1 bln Kirin deal
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
SEOUL Oct 25 General Motors Co plans to have talks to buy a stake in its South Korean unit from the unit's second-biggest shareholder, Korea Development Bank(KDB), the head of GM Korea said on Thursday.
GM owns close to 77 percent of GM Korea but Korea Development Bank's 17 percent holding gives the state-run bank the right to veto decisions made by the automaker.
Tim Lee, head of international operations at GM, made an "informal offer" last week, an official at state-run KDB said.
"We have agreed during our meeting that we will progress with this discussion on a confidential basis," GM Korea President and CEO Sergio Rocha told reporters, confirming the meeting.
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).