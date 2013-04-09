SEOUL, April 9 General Motors Co plans to
deepen cuts to output at one of its South Korean plants in April
to cope with lacklustre sales in Europe, a company official said
on Tuesday.
GM's South Korean unit will idle its plant in the
southwestern city of Gunsan for nine days this month, up from
six days in March, the official said.
The plant, one of the U.S. automaker's five factories in
South Korea, produces the Chevrolet Cruze compact and Orlando
sport utility vehicle and has an annual production capacity of
260,000 vehicles. GM's South Korean unit, one of its major
manufacturing bases, produces most of the Chevys sold in Europe
and more than 40 percent of those sold globally.
"We are adjusting factory output in response to a fall in
orders for Europe exports," the official said, without
elaborating on how much production would drop.
Sales of Chevrolet vehicles slumped 39 percent from January
to February in Europe, underperforming a 10 percent fall in the
broader passenger vehicle market amid the euro zone debt crisis
and government austerity measures.