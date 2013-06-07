By Hyunjoo Jin
| SEOUL, June 7
SEOUL, June 7 General Motors Corp has
told its South Korean labour union it has no plans to produce
the next-generation Aveo small car at its key Asian base for the
time being, prompting the union to threaten strike action.
Sergio Rocha, the head of GM Korea, told the union the
automaker had decided to make the new Aveo in China and the
United States, and South Korea could produce the model two years
after its launch, the union said in a statement.
The decision comes amid contentious wage talks between GM
and its South Korean local workforce and feeds fears that the
automaker will reduce its presence in the country which makes
over four out of 10 Chevrolet vehicles sold globally.
"It was a shocking announcement," the union said, adding
that it may strike if fails to reach a deal with the management
on wages and future production plans this month.
"Should there is no change in the company's stance, the
labour union will be able to launch strike action - our biggest
legal weapon."
A GM Korea spokesman said the new Aveo will be produced in
China and the United States, but the automaker had not yet
decided if the model will be produced in Korea and elsewhere.
Currently, the Aveo sold in China is exported from South
Korea as complete knockdown kits for assembly.
GM executives have said that rising wages and tough labour
relations make it increasingly unattractive to produce cars in
South Korea.
The union argues that the decision runs counter to an
earlier pledge from GM to produce cars including its
next-generation global mini, small and midsize cars in South
Korea.
A union official also said that GM Korea is unlikely to
produce the new Aveo two years after the launch, as by then the
model will be older and face less demand.
GM Korea also said late last year that it will not produce
the next-generation Cruze small car in South Korea, sparking
speculation that output of that model may move to Europe to
support GM's ailing Opel unit.
Under the annual wage talks that kicked off in late April,
the union has demanded that the automaker scrap its plan to
cease output of the new Cruze in South Korea. Other demands call
for a bonus equivalent to three months' salary and a one-time
payment of 6 million Korean won ($5,300) as well as a basic
salary increase of 130,498 won.
GM Korea's union leader Min Ki says employees are working
more hours than major overseas counterparts and are being paid
less than workers at South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor
.