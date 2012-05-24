BUSAN, South Korea May 24 The head of General Motors' South Korean unit said on Thursday that the U.S. automaker has no plans to transfer production of some Chevrolet vehicles from South Korea to Europe.

"We have no plans at all in moving any single unit to (be) mainly produced here to be produced in Europe. There is no approved plan at all," Sergio Rocha, president and CEO of GM Korea, told reporters.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)