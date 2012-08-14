SEOUL Aug 14 The South Korean unit of General
Motors has reached a tentative wage agreement with its
labour union, casting the spotlight next on other South Korean
carmakers such as Hyundai Motor and whether they
will follow suit.
GM Korea's union executives will meet on Tuesday to decide
whether to approve the tentative deal, which may be put to a
union vote on Thursday and Friday, a union spokesman said.
The agreement came after factory workers at GM Korea staged
a series of partial strikes in July and August, and includes a
basic salary increase of 80,564 Korean won ($71.23), a bonus of
5 million won and a one-off payment of 3 million won, among
others.
Regarding the most contentious issue of scrapping overnight
work, the two sides agreed to test-run a new shift scheme in the
first quarter of 2013 and to decide on the time frame for the
new system in the second quarter of that year.
GM Korea is one of the U.S. automaker's key Asia production
bases, producing a quarter of GM's Chevrolet cars sold globally,
and 98 percent of Chevy cars sold in Europe.
GM Korea is the second automaker in South Korea after
Ssangyong Motor to have reached an annual wage deal
with its labour union. Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors
are presently locking horns with their unions over
salaries and working conditions.
South Korean factory workers at Hyundai Motor have continued
a partial strike this week, after staging their first strike in
four years on July 13, as wage talks stalled amid disagreements
over eliminating overnight shifts and other matters.