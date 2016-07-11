July 11 General Motors Co and
ride-hailing company Lyft Inc said they would expand their
express drive program to California and Colorado.
Express drive, a short-term rental program that makes GM
cars available to Lyft drivers at affordable rates along with
insurance and maintenance, will also include the 2017 Chevrolet
Bolt EV and the extended-range electric 2016 Chevrolet Volt in
California. (bit.ly/29I1OMx)
The program will be launched in Denver by the fall of 2016,
the companies said. This expansion comes after launches in
Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and Baltimore.
GM said in January that it would invest $500 million in Lyft
and had laid out plans to develop an on-demand network of
self-driving cars with the ride-sharing service.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)