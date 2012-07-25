BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
DETROIT, July 25 General Motors Co will cut 20 executive jobs in global product development in a restructuring that the largest U.S. automaker said will speed up decision-making.
GM also created the role of vice president of product programs, which will be held by Doug Parks. He previously worked on development for GM's electric cars, including the Chevrolet Volt.
The changes, effective Aug. 1, will "remove a layer of management," GM said Wednesday.
In the new structure, each product program will be led by a executive chief engineer who will report directly to Parks. Each engineer will lead a vehicle from inception to production and track costs, quality and the competitive landscape.
Previously, each vehicle program was led by three people -- a vehicle line executive, director and chief engineer.
GM is trying to change its corporate culture, which has been characterized by slow decision making and bureaucracy -- and blunted the automaker's earnings. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.