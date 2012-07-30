FRANKFURT, July 30 European carmaker Opel and
its UK sister Vauxhall are on the hunt for a design chief after
David Lyon, due to take over the job on Wednesday, left parent
General Motors abruptly.
"Mark Adams will take over as Executive Director, Global
Cadillac and Buick Design as planned, but he will continue to
serve as Opel-Vauxhall design chief on an interim basis until a
successor is appointed," said a spokesman for the company on
Monday.
He confirmed Lyon was no longer working at the company.
Media reports speculating that the 43-year-old Lyon was
forced to leave the company followed the ousting of GM marketing
chief Joel Ewanick.
The Detroit Free Press reported Lyon's departure on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner. Editing by Jane Merriman)