Sept 27 General Motors Co's (GM.N) OnStar has
dropped a proposed change in policy that would have allowed it
to collect customer data even after drivers discontinued the
service, the company said on Tuesday.
OnStar, known for connecting drivers to live operators for
directions or to summon emergency help after an accident, began
telling customers by email late last week that it would be
making changes to its privacy policies.
At that time, OnStar said starting in December it planned
to collect data from people who discontinued the service unless
they specifically asked for the connection to be severed.
Speed, location and other data from global positioning
system satellites are among the details that would be
collected, raising potential concerns from privacy advocates
and Democratic senators.
"We realize that our proposed amendments did not satisfy
our subscribers," OnStar President Linda Marshall said in a
statement. "We regret any confusion or concern we may have
caused."
The statement added that if OnStar offers the option of a
data connection after a driver cancels the service, it would
only be if the customer chooses that option.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)