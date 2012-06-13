* No successor models planned for Bochum after Zafira Tourer
* German unions hopes for 2-yr extension in job guarantees
* Opel could shift Mokka, Antara production to Europe
* IG Metall signals openness to delay 4.3 pct wage hike
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, June 13 General Motors' ailing
European unit Opel aims to strike a deal with labour unions to
close the Bochum plant after production of the Zafira Tourer van
ends in exchange for guaranteeing German jobs through to 2016.
Opel's management, the IG Metall trade union and the works
council representatives of the German plants will continue
negotiations in the coming weeks in order to reach an agreement
over job cuts, wages, building a wider range of models, and a
deeper expansion into export markets.
"Opel must structure its business in such a way that it is
also profitable in a difficult market environment. It would not
be responsible were we not to act in view of a 20 percent
decline in the European car market versus 2007," Opel Chief
Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The company said the goal is not just to reduce costs but
"to lower the dependence on imported vehicles and parts."
Reuters reported on Tuesday that GM's board of directors was
expected to decide on the closure of the Bochum plant as part of
a business plan through 2016 that will be presented to Opel's
top labour leadership on June 28.
Under the compromise, GM and Opel would be able to reduce
its fixed cost base by letting Bochum wind down its production
when the Zafira Tourer's life cycle ends, generally expected for
the end of 2016.
While this would cost the jobs of 3,300 people currently
employed in Bochum, management had relinquished considerations
of ceasing production in 2015 when a current labour deal
protecting the 20,000-odd German workers at Opel's three car
plants and one component plant.
As part of the talks, IG Metall is prepared to discuss the
"implementation" of the recent collective wage bargaining deal,
which foresees hiking pay by 4.3 percent over a 13 month period
retroactively from May.
This would imply the union is prepared to accept a deviation
from the industry-wide deal, either by paying less or delaying
the date for the hike.
In doing so, labour hopes that the talks would allow job
guarantees to be extended another two years through the end of
2016.
Opel reaffirmed plans to run all of its European plants in
three-shift operation at full capacity. Company sources have
confirmed that the company's cost base would ideally require it
to build 500,000 more cars than it manufactured last year.
The carmaker pledged to look into shifting overseas
production back to Europe. Opel currently imports the Antara
sports utility vehicle from Korea, which will also begin
exporting the smaller Mokka subcompact SUV to Europe come
October.
The higher output in the remaining factories would mean
roughly half of the planned investments through 2016 would be
made in Germany, home to just over half of Opel's workforce.
"Opel remains a central pillar of our global business and i
am absolutely convinced that we are on the right path," GM Vice
Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a statement.
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, Opel's top Labour leader since
January, expressed support for the deal but said "many points
still must be negotiated."
IG Metall boss Berthold Huber said the talks based on a
preliminary plan showed both sides were accepting responsibility
for the losses at Opel, which abandoned its plans to achieve
profitability this year amid a severe drop in the market.
"We expect that the management of GM and Opel do not simply
pay lip service to the plans but support them with the necessary
investments," he said in the statement.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)