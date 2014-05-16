FRANKFURT May 16 The closure of General Motors
unit Opel's Bochum factory in Germany is set to cost at
least 550 million euros ($754.41 million), two sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The cost of severance payments and early retirement for the
3,300 employees in Bochum alone will amount to around 550
million euros, these sources said.
The clean-up of the factory site and the transferring of
tooling to shift manufacturing of the Zafira van to the
Ruesselsheim factory, also in Germany, will come as "on top"
expenses, these sources said.
Opel declined comment.
Senior management at Opel has signed off on the 550 million
euros restructuring sum, Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said in its Friday edition.
Opel chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann's contract has been
extended to March 2018, the paper further said.
In October last year, Dan Ammann, now president of General
Motors, said GM will incur "significant" restructuring costs for
closing its assembly plant in Bochum by the end of 2014.
Ammann described 2014 as a "transition year" in Europe, in a
broader push to bring GM's European operations back to
break-even.
In April last year, Opel approved the closure of its factory
in Bochum and started negotiating a severance deal for its
employees.
The plant closure is part of a company strategy to achieve
profitability in 2016 after more than a decade of losses for GM
in Europe.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)