FRANKFURT Feb 28 German labour leaders at
General Motors' loss-making Opel unit agreed with
management to the closure of the Bochum car plant at the end of
2016 in exchange for job guarantees for the 20,000 German
workers in the meantime.
Opel workers will also delay receiving the collectively
bargained wage hikes in the manufacturing industry until the
next wage hike for their colleagues at other German carmakers is
already in place.
"It's true that we still need to work out the details, and
the agreements still need to be formulated in an official wage
contract, but in principle this is the breakthrough," Opel works
council chief Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said in a statement on
Thursday.