By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman
MUNICH/DETROIT, July 12 General Motors Co
pushed aside another chief executive at Opel as it moves to
reverse 12 years of losses in Europe.
GM said Opel CEO Karl-Friedrich Stracke had stepped down to
take on "special assignments" for GM CEO Dan Akerson. GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky, who heads Opel's board, will serve as
acting head of Europe while GM searches for a successor to
Stracke.
Analysts said the move showed the U.S. automaker's growing
intolerance for losses in Europe.
"This is a clear sign that GM was getting impatient and that
Girsky believes he can do a better job," IHS Automotive analyst
Christoph Stuermer said. "Remember that they did not call the
business plan that was passed on June 28 a 'restructuring plan.'
If they had a clear candidate waiting in the wings they would
have named him today."
Two weeks ago, the supervisory board for Opel approved a
mid-term business plan in a step toward returning to
profitability. But real savings in a restructuring will not come
until GM negotiates a deal with labor unions to close the
Bochum, Germany plant after 2016.
"We've lost $14 billion in the last 12 years. It's got to
stop," Akerson said of Europe on June 28. "We're looking at some
sort of agreement with our unions that would allow us to
consolidate."
The change means Opel will see its fourth CEO in less than
three years. Hans Demant was pushed aside in November 2009 and
was replaced two months later by Nick Reilly, who lasted until
April 2011.
One Opel board member initially did not believe the news of
Stracke's exit, while a person close to labor representatives on
the board said they were caught "completely by surprise." Both
asked not to be identified in discussing the management change.
Stracke was due to address an industry conference in Munich
on Thursday; development chief Rita Forst came instead.
Earlier on Thursday, ailing alliance partner Peugeot
said it would cut 8,000 jobs and close the Aulnay
plant in 2014.
