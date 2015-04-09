STUTTGART, April 9 Opel's chief executive
affirmed that the European arm of General Motors is to
return to profit in 2016, as continued growth in southern or
Eastern Europe would help offset a slump in Russia sales.
GM has already slashed production at its plant in St.
Petersburg, Russia and will idle the factory in the coming
months, in response to plunging sales where demand has been hit
by economic sanctions and the weaker Russian currency.
"We can make up for that," Karl-Thomas Neumann told a
congress in Stuttgart on Thursday. Sales in Germany, Spain,
Portugal and Poland were ahead of expectations, helping to
offset the drop in sales in Russia, Neumann said.
GM has made a turnaround of its European business, where
Opel CEOs have come and gone in rapid succession, a top priority
after racking up some $18 billion in losses over a dozen years.
Neumann has said he wants to return Opel to profit by 2016
at the latest and to raise the business's operating return on
sales to 5 percent by 2022, based on earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT).
