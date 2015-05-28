FRANKFURT May 28 Opel CEO Karl-Thomas
Neumann on Thursday ruled out a deal with Fiat but
said he sees the need to improve volume, scale and utilisation
in the auto industry and at Opel.
"In principle (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne is right, the
auto industry develops the same things ten times over," Neumann
said, referring to an email, Marchionne sent to GM's Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra in March suggesting combining the
automakers.
The need for European cars to cut fleet emissions to an
average 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre means carmakers
are developing very similar engines. The cost of making next
generation smaller engines can be cut by sharing development
costs between brands.
"It was a big mistake for Opel to search for scale with PSA
and not within GM," Neumann said, referring to an
alliance with the French carmaker Peugeot.
Neumann has pared back the extent of cooperation projects
with Peugeot and focussed on using Opel's parent company General
Motors' platforms instead.
