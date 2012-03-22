* GM execs, labour to meet Wednesday for Opel board meeting
* Has excess capacity of some 500,000 cars, or two plants
* Labour wants cars imported from abroad built in Europe
By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, March 22 General Motors'
Opel managers will present a business plan next Wednesday
to the unit's board that likely will involve closing two plants
in Europe to reduce manufacturing capacity by some 30 percent,
people familiar with the company's thinking said on Thursday.
"GM has been saying repeatedly that, with excess capacity
equivalent to 500,000 cars annually, we have two plants too many
and the new head of manufacturing has been visiting one site
after the other, playing them off against each other," said one
supervisory board member from the labour side, who asked not to
be identified.
"We know the main points of the business plan that may be
presented on Wednesday, and it foresees plant closures and no
growth of the company," the board member added. "If it's put to
a vote, then the entire labour bloc will vote against this
plan."
A GM spokesman declined to comment on talk of closing
plants, but repeated the U.S. automaker's previous statement
that executives are working closely with the unions and works
council to improve profits.
A person at the company said no decision had been taken on
closing plants in Europe, but added management's room for
compromise was increasingly limited by extremely harsh market
conditions on the continent.
"Business in Europe is pretty dire for the industry overall
at the moment and there's no end in sight," the company source
said. "When it's this bad you have to take action, so it's not
so much what we want or what the unions want - it's the
environment that is driving this.
"It doesn't allow much more time to lose."
Employee delegates cannot block any decision by senior GM
executives sitting on Opel's board, since they lack the
majority.
But they warn that should GM executives approve any such
plan from Opel's management on Wednesday, it would ruin efforts
to find common ground and turn stalled negotiations into
outright war.
GM's plants in Germany's Bochum and Ellesmere Port in the UK
remain the most threatened, although Opel Chief Executive
Karl-Friedrich Stracke said this month he would honour an
agreement not to shut any sites through the end of 2014.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson has grown increasingly
impatient with the chronic losses in Europe, including $747
million last year. He said earlier this month that it may take
two years before the division shows a profit again.
CORSA PRODUCTION CUT
Ellesmere Port's labour leader argued that closing the
company's last remaining car plant in the UK could severely risk
sales in that market by leaving Opel's sister badge Vauxhall,
the only English car brand, without any local production.
"There's no real attempt to open a dialogue over the
opportunity to build where we sell - like manufacturing the
Chevrolets that are imported into Europe - things that we think
will avoid plant closures," said John Fetherston, referring to
labour's preferred solution for unused factory capacity.
Closing a plant can be quite expensive, with estimates
ranging as high as 500 million euros depending on how generous
severance packages are. Often times, veteran workers can be
offered as much as 100,000 euros just to leave the company.
Akerson has said the European auto industry has seven to 10
too many plants, so a closure by GM could pressure new alliance
partner PSA Peugeot Citroen to do the same.
On Thursday, GM and Peugeot said work will begin by year end
on projects designed to eventually reap at least $2 billion in
savings, and each company named five executives to the
alliance's combined steering committee.
Opel sales in Europe have tumbled by a fifth in the first
two months of this year - worse than the 18 percent decline at
the Fiat and Peugeot brands but better than the 28
percent plunge at Renault.
Opel's two plants building the Corsa subcompact, a segment
particularly dependent on demand in austerity-hit southern
European markets, have both been cutting production.
Normally assembly line employees in the Eisenach plant in
Germany work 38-hour weeks, but this has been cut to as little
as 30 hours. The Spanish sister site in Zaragoza has also been
telling some of its employees to stay home as company sources
say its capacity utilisation is set to drop below 70 percent
this year.
