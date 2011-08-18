GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
Aug 18 The head of German carmaker Opel, a unit of General Motors , plans to achieve a 5 percent return on sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday citing sources in the group.
Opel chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke is already expecting the brand will break even in 2011, one year earlier than planned.
Manager magazin added that he expects Opel to increase sales volumes by 100,000 next year to around 1.4 million vehicles.
Opel could not be immediately reached for comment. (Created by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.