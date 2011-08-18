Aug 18 The head of German carmaker Opel, a unit of General Motors , plans to achieve a 5 percent return on sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday citing sources in the group.

Opel chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke is already expecting the brand will break even in 2011, one year earlier than planned.

Manager magazin added that he expects Opel to increase sales volumes by 100,000 next year to around 1.4 million vehicles.

Opel could not be immediately reached for comment. (Created by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Erica Billingham)