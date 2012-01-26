FRANKFURT Jan 26 General Motors has appointed its third top executive in as many months to the board of its ailing Opel unit, the German automaker said on Thursday.

Mary Barra, senior vice president responsible for global product development, will replace Walter Borst in the supervisory board of Opel, where she joins Chairman Steve Girsky, who is also GM's vice chairman.

Barra is in charge of vehicle design, engineering and quality for the U.S. carmaker.

GM Chief Financial Officer Daniel Ammann and Timothy Lee, President of GM International Operations, were appointed to the Opel board in November.

The four GM executives are tasked with developing a turnaround plan for the loss-making unit, together with Opel's chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman)