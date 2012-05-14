* Opel CEO- open to alliances beyond that with PSA

FRANKFURT, May 14 General Motors' European unit Opel is open to alliances beyond that with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and could build a Chevrolet model to take up excess capacity and help it return to profit.

Opel head Karl-Friedrich Stracke told workers at the unit's Ruesselsheim headquarters that management was studying details of various projects and pledged that any move to shift vehicle development to the French partner would be matched by PSA projects being moved to the Ruesselsheim development centre.

"Opel is open to beneficial partnerships, like the recent one with PSA Peugeot Citroen," Opel said in a statement.

GM has said its two European brands, Opel and Vauxhall, which posted a first-quarter loss of $256 million, need to be overhauled, stoking workers' fears of plant closures.

Stracke reiterated that no jobs would be lost at the development centre, known as ITEZ, which employs 6,500.

"We are in talks with our (GM) colleagues in Detroit and Shanghai to see if we could build Chevrolet vehicles in Europe to improve capacity utilisation," Stracke said in a statement.

GM previously said Cadillac and Chevrolet would be global brands, "flanked" by Opel and Vauxhall as regional brands.

Still, Stracke said on Monday that Opel would seek to establish itself in Australia, North Africa, South America and the Middle East and broaden its presence in Israel, China, Russia and Turkey.

Stracke on Monday sought to remind staff of the challenges the automaker faced in its bid to return to profit.

Exporting to regions outside Europe alone would not be sufficient to reach full capacity at Opel's manufacturing plants, he said, adding that only two plants were needed to meet demand for the Astra compact model, currently built in Ruesselsheim, Ellesmere Port in Britain and Gliwice in Poland.

Opel's effort to square the circle of manufacturing over-capacity faces political challenges as well as technical.

The premiers of the German states where Opel has manufacturing plants last week said they would unite to fight job losses from Opel's restructuring plans.

Hesse's state premier Volker Bouffier said on Monday that there was no question of the Ruesselsheim plant being closed.

"I am sure that the Opel site Ruesselsheim can be preserved," he said in a statement, adding that state aid was not an issue in the discussion over Opel's future.

Opel intends to markedly raise margins, market share and sales by 2016, Stracke said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz,; Writing by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Will Waterman)