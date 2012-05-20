FRANKFURT May 20 A German labour representative
at General Motors' Opel unit told a magazine he would
present evidence at an assembly on Monday that the company has
been secretly preparing what would amount to the closure its
Bochum plant.
The works council head at Opel's plant in the city of
Bochum, Rainer Einenkel, told weekly WirtschaftsWoche that
Opel's management has for months been preparing to shift
production of the Zafira compact van away from Bochum.
Without the Zafira, the Bochum plant - located in Germany's
rust-belt Ruhr region devastated by coal mine closures - is
widely seen as having slim chances of survival.
Opel's Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke is due to
address Bochum workers on Monday over GM's efforts to return its
European operations to profit after more than a decade of
losses.
GM opted last week to build the next generation of its Astra
compact in Britain and is expected to halt production of the
model at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany.
This raised speculation that production in Bochum, one of
four German Opel plants, would be moved to Ruesselsheim to
improve capacity use there, leaving Bochum in danger of closure.
"We have gathered additional evidence of preparations for
production of the Zafira in Ruesselsheim and we will confront Mr
Stracke with these on Monday," Bochum works council head
Einenkel was quoted as saying by WirtschaftsWoche on Sunday in
an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.
An Opel spokesman told Reuters that CEO Stracke strongly
denies that such preparations have been made.
A closure decision for Bochum would be one of the most
dramatic so far as Europe's carmakers look to restructure or
consolidate in response to more than four years of falling
demand and profits.
The Bochum plant employs around 3,100 and has a production
capacity of around 160,000 cars a year.
The German state of North-Rhine Westphalia's Economy
Minister Harry Voigtsberger and state premier Hannelore Kraft
will also take part in the workers assembly on Monday.
