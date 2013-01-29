FRANKFURT Jan 29 Opel's new car Adam, a
crucial product for the ailing brand, has received over 20,000
customer orders since October, many of them prior to the model's
mid-January launch.
Parent General Motors sorely needs a success if it is to
turn around its loss-making European business, and the Adam so
far has not disappointed. Readers of Germany's main enthusiast
magazine Auto Motor und Sport recently named it the second-best
car of its class even before it even hit showrooms.
Aimed squarely at fans of the Fiat 500 and Mini
Cooper, the small hatchback hopes to take advantage of
a growing trend among younger, internet-savvy car buyers for
greater individualisation.
Customers can pick from over 61,000 different exterior
designs and nearly 82,000 interior variations. The car also
comes with an infotainment system that links up with an iPhone
or Android smartphone.
"Whoever orders an Adam today, can be pretty much certain
that he hasn't seen an identical one. Almost every Adam is one
of a kind," said Thomas Sedran, interim chief executive of Opel
in a statement.
GM has not published full-year results yet but it has said
its operating loss in Europe should improve slightly in 2013
over the expected $1.5-$1.8 billion loss for last year.