FRANKFURT, March Opel's 40,000 European workers
called on the management of both the German carmaker and its
parent General Motors to cease their "divide and conquer"
policy and sit down with labour to hammer out a solution for the
European business.
Labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said management was not
being "responsible" by rejecting the repeated efforts for
negotiations.
In a statement on Monday, he said constructive talks should
"start straight away based upon the provision of complete
information on a realistic business plan up to 2016" and the
development of a growth strategy for major non-European markets.
