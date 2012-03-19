(Edits headline with no other changes to text)
* Call for constructive talks that offer growth strategy
* Would like to see Opel's business plan through 2016
* Opel, PSA unions agree to work together
STUTTGART, March 19 Union leaders from GM's
loss-making plants in Europe on Monday accused managers
of blocking talks on the future of operations and conducting a
policy of "divide and rule."
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, the chief European labour leader at
GM's Opel unit, said that talks should start straight away, in
comments that suggest management's discussions with labour have
not progressed in any meaningful way.
"The talks are one-sided, demanding further concessions from
labour, but not offering any better prospects for the future in
exchange," Rainer Einenkel, works council chief from the
endangered German plant in Bochum, told Reuters.
The setback could threaten to delay a timetable that Opel
Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke recently estimated would
require two to three months.
The demand was signed by staff representatives from European
vehicle and component sites, including Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port
plant in the UK and the Zaragoza site in Spain.
"We expect that the mutually accepted view that Opel needs
to be profitable even during times when conditions are
deteriorating remains valid," the company said in a response,
declining to comment further on Schaefer-Klug's statement.
Separately, European labour leaders at GM'S Opel and
France's PSA said on Monday they agreed to work
together to avoid job cuts that could result from the recent
alliance deal signed between the two carmakers.
GM and Peugeot last month announced a global
alliance targeting annual costs of $2 billion in what a senior
executive said was just one part of a fix for its Opel unit.
GM, which has not posted a profit at Opel for years, and
other European carmakers face over-capacity and sluggish sales
as consumers struggle with economic crisis and government
austerity policies to confront a euro zone debt crisis.
Earlier this month, Opel's CEO told reporters the company
was in talks with labour leaders but played down expectations a
decision could come soon on the future of endangered plants like
Germany's Bochum site.
"We are currently in a dialogue with the works councils from
all of our sites. We believe It will take some months. It is not
a short term thing, where we would say we will present the plan
tomorrow," Stracke said during the Geneva motor show.
"It is completely normal process and we cannot and won't
force it. We are sitting down together with labour and I think
realistically speaking it will take 2-3 months."
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Cowell)