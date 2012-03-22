FRANKFURT/DETROIT, March 22 General Motors'
Opel managers will present a business plan next Wednesday
to the unit's board that likely will involve reducing capacity
by some 30 percent through the closure of two car plants in
Europe, sources said on Thursday.
"GM has been saying repeatedly that, with excess capacity
equivalent to 500,000 cars annually, we have two plants too many
and the new head of manufacturing has been visiting one site
after the other, playing them off against each other," one
supervisory board member from the labour side said, who asked
not to be identified.
"We know the main points of the business plan that may be
presented on Wednesday, and it foresees plant closures and no
growth of the company. If it's put to a vote, then the entire
labour bloc will vote against this plan."
A GM spokesman declined to comment on talk of closing
plants, but repeated the company's previous statement that
executives are working closely with the unions and works council
to improve profits.
A source at the company said no decision had been taken on
closing plants in Europe, but added that management's room for
compromise was increasingly limited by extremely harsh market
conditions on the continent.
"Business in Europe is pretty dire for the industry overall
at the moment and there's no end in sight. When it's this bad
you have to take action, so it's not so much what we want or
what the unions want - it's the environment that is driving
this," the company source said.
"It doesn't allow much more time to lose."
Employee delegates cannot block any decision by senior GM
executives sitting on Opel's board, since they lack the
majority.
But they warn that should the GM executives approve any such
plan from Opel's management on Wednesday, it would ruin efforts
to find common ground and turn stalled negotiations into
outright trench warfare.
