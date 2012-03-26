BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
BERLIN, March 26 Labor representatives at General Motors' loss-making European unit Opel told the car maker's management they will not discuss restructuring measures on a plant-by-plant basis.
"We will not negotiate with you on a local level," European labor representatives said in an open letter to Opel Chief Executive Officer Karl-Friedrich Stracke published on Monday.
Management will on Wednesday present to Opel's supervisory board a mid-term business plan that currently foresees the closure of two plants, according to labour sources. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer)
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.