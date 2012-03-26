* Won't engage in plant-by-plant negotiation
* Plants at Bochum, Germany, and Ellesmere Port, UK seen at
risk
(Adds comment from German state minister, political analyst)
BERLIN, March 26 Labour representatives at
General Motors' loss-making European unit Opel said on
Monday they would not engage in plant-by-plant talks on
restructuring measures, preferring a Europe-wide strategy to
save factories and jobs.
Opel managers were expected to present a business plan to
the supervisory board on Wednesday that might involve closing
two plants in Europe to trim capacity by 30
percent.
The two plants considered most at risk are at Bochum in
Germany and Ellesmere Port in Britain.
"We will not negotiate with you on a local level," European
labour representatives said in an open letter to Opel Chief
Executive Officer Karl-Friedrich Stracke published on Monday.
"Labour forces are gearing up to avoid being played off
against one another by management," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer,
director of the Center for Automotive Research at the University
of Duisburg-Essen.
Stracke said this month there were "no taboos" in the
company's drive to cut costs, though he would honour an
agreement not to shut any sites before the end of 2014.
Opel, based in Ruesselsheim, Germany, made that agreement
with unions in 2010 in exchange for concessions from labour
worth 265 million euros ($351 million) a year.
A spokesman for Britain's Department for Business,
Innovation and Skills, asked whether the government had offered
incentives to secure the future of the Ellesmere Port plant,
said: "They haven't asked for anything. Obviously we have been
talking to them, and we've been putting the case about why the
UK is a good place to do business and invest here. Other than
that, it's a commercial decision for them."
Harry Voigtsberger, economy minister of Germany's western
state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Bochum is located, called
on GM on Monday to use the coming two years to work out a
"perspective" for the plant and its workforce. Germany's most
populous federal state will hold elections on May 13.
Opel still employs about 3,200 workers in Bochum after 1,400
jobs have been cut since 2010 and another 300 will disappear
when production of gear transmissions ends in 2013, according to
company spokesman Andreas Kroemer.
"Opel is a major employer in the region and bears great
importance for the state economy's structural change," said
Joerg Bogumil, political scientist at the University of Bochum.
GM has grown increasingly impatient with the chronic losses
in Europe, including $747 million last year. It has joined
forces with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen to help find
$2 billion of annual cost savings.
The two makers will start work on joint projects by the end
of 2012 and have each appointed five executives to a steering
committee to oversee and explore areas of cooperation.
In an email to staff last week, Stracke said, "The entire
industry is still facing very weak automotive markets in Europe.
This is why we have to act now in order to improve profitability
on a sustained basis."
He also said the company would keep a promise to invest 11
billion euros by 2014 and bring 30 new products to market.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing
by Will Waterman)