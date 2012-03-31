By Andreas Cremer
| Bochum, Germany, March 31
Bochum, Germany, March 31 Labour leaders at
loss-making European car maker Opel have warned parent company
General Motors that closing one of its oldest factories
in Germany would be massively costly and damage the company's
image.
"This would cost GM billions," Rainer Einenkel, head of the
Bochum plant's works council said at a news conference on
Saturday following a staff town hall meeting in the western
German city of Bochum.
GM, which has been pushing Opel to lower costs by shifting
production from high-wage countries in western Europe to
emerging markets, may have to shoulder huge costs for severance
pay and legal proceedings, said Einenkel.
Closing Bochum, a plant in the Ruhr industrial heartland
that has been producing cars for 50 years could also severely
damage Opel's brand, said Einenkel who also sits on the car
maker's supervisory board.
The 20-member board met last Wednesday to discuss ways to
move Opel into profit, but adjourned deliberations without
agreement on painful restructuring steps.
Opel's Bochum factory emerged as symbol of Germany's
post-war economic recovery after it started production of Opel
Kadett coupe, a rival to the Volkswagen Beetle, in an
area devastated by the closure of coal mines. Its 3,100 workers
make the Zafira and Astra models with capacity to produce
160,000 vehicles a year, according to the company's website.
Although General Motors has pledged not to close plants
before the end of 2014, Einenkel said GM's demands centred on
closing between two and three factories.
"No factory is safe," he said.
Analysts say the car plants in Bochum and Ellesmere Port in
northwest Britain are most at risk.
Opel's works council chief said GM would struggle to find an
investor for Bochum, because the site also required a heavy
investment to clean up the site, built on a former coal-mine.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)