BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
FRANKFURT Jan 31 General Motors appointed Karl-Thomas Neumann as President of GM Europe and chief executive of its European unit Opel as of March 1, the company said on Thursday.
"Furthermore Neumann will be GM Vice President and a member of the GM Executive Committee. He will play a key role in the global leadership of GM," it said in a statement.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.