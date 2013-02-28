BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Opel's labour unions will agree to demands from parent General Motors to close the vehicle manufacturing plant in Bochum, Opel's senior labour leader Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug told German newswire dpa.
GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky gave a deadline that unions have to sign off on a deal to restructure Opel's German operations by the end of February.
IG Metall had already signalled they would no longer stand in the way of a plant closure, resigned itself to negotiating the terms of such a decision.
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee
