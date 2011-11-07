FRANKFURT Nov 7 General Motors said Nick Reilly, the head of its European business, will retire next year and will be replaced by Opel chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke.

Stracke will take over as President of GM Europe on Jan. 1 and will remain chief executive of Opel.

GM named Stracke, its vehicle engineering boss at the time, as the new chief executive of money-losing European arm Opel in March. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)