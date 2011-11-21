BRIEF-Roper Technologies posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.86
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT Nov 21 General Motors named its second highest-ranking executive as chairman of its struggling European unit Opel and named two further senior managers to its board, as the U.S. carmaker tries to steer its second biggest brand back to profitability.
GM vice chairman Stephen Girsky, a board member of Opel, will replace Nick Reilly with immediate effect at the head of the oversight body.
It also named GM International Operations president Tim Lee and GM's chief financial officer, Daniel Ammann, as new members of Opel's supervisory board.
* Treehouse Foods, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
Feb 9 Drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager CVS Health Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strength in its PBM business.