FRANKFURT, July 13 Ailing European carmaker Opel will not need to draw up a new mid-term business plan following a decision by parent General Motors to abruptly replace Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke and appoint GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky as interim CEO.

"This shift in leadership does nothing to change Opel's commitment to its revitalization plan. Opel is a cornerstone of GM's global operations and GM fully supports the current plan to strengthen Opel and improve its operational competitiveness," a spokesman for Opel said on Friday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)