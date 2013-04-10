UPDATE 1-Nestle and Coke end Nestea iced tea venture
ZURICH/LONDON, March 3 Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks market.
RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, April 10 General Motors pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches, renewing its commitment to its loss-making European brand.
"As a global automotive company, GM needs a strong presence in Europe - both in design and development as in manufacturing and sales," GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson told reporters at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim.
"Opel is key to our success and enjoys the full support of its parent company," he added.
ZURICH/LONDON, March 3 Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks market.
MUMBAI, March 3 India's Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd has raised $200 million from China's Alibaba Group Holding and venture capital fund SAIF Partners to expand its online retail business in a market dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. tech giant Amazon.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, BlackBerry Ltd's head of corporate development and strategy, left the technology company in mid-February, he said on Thursday, leaving a leadership gap as it transitions to software from smartphone hardware.