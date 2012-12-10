FRANKFURT Dec 10 Opel, the ailing European brand belonging to General Motor, said it plans to end vehicle production in 2016 at its acutely endangered Bochum plant in Germany, the company said on Monday.

"Despite rigorous efforts, there was no success in changing the situation. The main reasons are the dramatic declines in the European car market and the enormous overcapacity in the entire European auto industry," Opel said in a statement.

The planned closure was first announced in June.