FRANKFURT Dec 15 Labour representatives and the management at General Motors Co's Opel unit on Thursday said they have agreed to talk about ways to remain profitable, a tentative sign that labour representatives understand further restructuring may be needed.

Members of the supervisory board, management board and the combative works council have agreed the company needs to remain profitable even in an economic downturn, Opel said in a statement.

"We are discussing appropriate strategies and will keep our employees and the public informed," Opel said in joint statement signed by Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke, General Motors Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky, and two labour representatives, Klaus Franz and Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug.

"Opel is on a good path," the statement said, because the launch of six new products in 2012 will lead to market share gains.

GM has admitted that attempts to restructure Opel, which lost $1.6 billion last year, have not worked so far and moved to replace the management of its European unit.

But efforts to cut costs aggressively have been rebuffed by Opel labor leader Klaus Franz, who on Nov. 9 he said was "astonished" by the threat of a potential plant closing, adding GM's current labor deal barred closures and factory job cuts through 2014.

Under a restructuring plan presented in February last year, Opel has targeted achieving profitability by 2012 following a 20 percent capacity reduction across Europe.

But falling demand in Europe resulted in a $300 million third-quarter loss for GM in Europe. GM also dropped its 2011 break-even target for Opel.

Opel has set itself the ambitious target of hitting the 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) profit mark from 2016. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)