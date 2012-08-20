* Talks on shorter working hours to end on Wednesday
* Cuts in weekly working hours to take effect Sept. 1 -WSJ
* Shorter hours to affect Ruesselsheim, Kaiserslautern
By Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, Aug 20 Opel, the German unit of U.S.
automaker General Motors, is close to signing an accord
with workers to cut their hours at two German plants employing a
total of 16,500, a spokesman for the carmaker said on Monday.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year as
a weak economy hit car sales in the region, forcing carmakers to
confront high fixed costs and excess production capacity that GM
has said equates to 10 plants.
As sagging consumer demand curbs Opel deliveries in
austerity-strapped southern Europe, management at the
Ruesselsheim-based carmaker is making use of a clause in wage
contracts to cut employees' standard 35-hour work week to 31
hours.
If management and labour agree to shorten working hours at
the main factory in Ruesselsheim and a component plant in
Kaiserslautern, Opel can apply for subsidies under the German
government's short-work programme, called "Kurzarbeit".
The talks are due to be concluded on Wednesday, and it
remains unclear how many workers would be involved and exactly
how their hours would be reduced.
A pact to shorten the standard workday or work week at the
two western German plants could be signed within the week,
allowing for implementation on Sept. 1, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing unidentified people familiar with the
matter.
The spokesman declined to confirm whether possible new rules
on shorter working hours would take effect on Sept. 1.
Opel's wage contracts also allow it to increase weekly hours
to as high as 38.75 to work off excess orders if demand is
strong.