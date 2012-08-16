FRANKFURT Aug 16 General Motors' German
unit Opel is in talks with worker representatives to shorten
working hours at its main plant in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt,
German daily Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz reported on Thursday,
citing a company spokesman.
"Due to the deteriorating market situation in Europe,
management of Adam Opel AG is negotiating with the works council
and (labour union) IG Metall over shortened working hours in
Ruesselsheim," the paper cited the spokesman as saying.
"A result of the negotiations is to be expected shortly," he
added.
The paper cited company sources as saying Opel was also
considering shortened working hours at its plant in
Kaiserslautern - another of its four German production sites.