* Opel wants to shorten working hours at Ruesselsheim plant
* Workers could receive money from government
* Says expects to conclude talks soon
* Blames deteriorating European market
By Jan Schwartz
HAMBURG, Aug 16 U.S. automaker General Motors'
German unit Opel is in talks with workers to cut their
hours at its main Ruesselsheim plant in response to weakening
demand for cars in Europe, and could seek government subsidies
to compensate lost wages.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year as
a weak economy hit car sales in the region, forcing carmakers to
confront high fixed costs and excess production capacity that GM
has said equates to 10 plants.
The "deteriorating market situation in Europe" had led it to
negotiations with the works council and labour union IG Metall
over reduced working hours, the company said in an e-mailed
statement on Thursday, confirming an earlier newspaper report.
Opel said it expected to conclude talks shortly for
shortened working hours in Ruesselsheim, where it makes the
Insignia sedan and the Astra compact car.
Of almost 14,000 people who work for Opel in Ruesselsheim,
the 3,500 factory workers are likely to be most affected. A
spokesman said it was not yet clear how working hours could be
reduced in administrative jobs.
German daily Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz earlier cited company
sources as saying Opel was also considering shortened working
hours at Kaiserslautern, a plant with 2,500 workers that makes
components. Opel did not confirm that information.
The works council in Ruesselsheim declined to comment on the
matter. IG Metall was not immediately available for comment.
Opel has four plants in Germany - in Ruesselsheim, Bochum,
Kaiserslautern and Eisenach.
GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES
In June, Opel's supervisory board approved a medium-term
business plan, which runs through 2016, in a step towards
returning to profitability.
The plan involves "massive" product investments, a revamped
brand strategy, an increase in exports, cuts in material,
engineering and development costs as well as added savings from
its alliance with France's Peugeot Citroen.
But real savings in a restructuring will not come until GM
negotiates a deal with labour unions to close Opel's plant in
Bochum, Germany, after 2016.
Utilisation at the Bochum plant is relatively high thanks to
the popularity of the profitable and fashionable Zafira compact
minivan. Opel has no plans to shorten working hours in Eisenach,
where it makes the Corsa subcompact.
If management and labour agree to shorten working hours at
Ruesselsheim, Opel can apply for subsidies under the German
government's short-work programme, called "Kurzarbeit".
The scheme was used by many struggling companies in the
2008-2009 recession, allowing them to preserve jobs by cutting
employees' hours when plant usage was low and having the
government compensate workers for part of their lost wages.
The government pays workers in the programme 60 percent of
their net lost wages for up to six months, or 67 percent if they
have children.
At the height of the global financial crisis, more than 1.4
million workers in Germany received money under the programme.
That figure stood at only about 80,000 in May, but several
companies have had to seek subsidies in recent months.
U.S. automaker Ford applied for shortened working
hours at its German plant in Cologne in April, hit by a slump in
demand for cars in southern Europe.
Opel has not yet filed an application but has requested an
urgent appointment with the head of the labour office in
Darmstadt, which covers the Ruesselsheim plant, to discuss
shortened working hours, a spokeswoman for the office said.