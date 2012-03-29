FRANKFURT, March 29 Loss-making General Motors
unit Opel is considering the sale of its Eisenach plant
in Germany where it manufactures the Corsa subcompact and was
due to begin building the Junior later this year, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
The business daily cited a person familiar with the
situation as saying it was conceivable that an investor for the
plant could be sought.
Opel would not comment on the report.
On Wednesday, Opel avoided conflict with the unions on its
board, preferring to return to the negotiating table rather than
ram through thousands of job cuts in Britain and Germany.
One person who attended a supervisory board meeting on
Wednesday told Reuters that chief executive Karl-Friedrich
Stracke had submitted only a "very rough" plan that included a
variety of options for consideration, and had not suggested
closing specific plants.
Under a restructuring concept dubbed "Viability Plan 6"
drafted during the post-Lehman crisis but never implemented,
Opel management proposed the simultaneous closure of its Antwerp
and Bochum plants and the sale of Eisenach.
The plant, located in what was East Germany, recently cut
production by slashing working hours to as little as 30 per week
from 38 until the summer, when pre-launch production slowly
begins for the Junior small car.
Opel invested 190 million euros ($252 million) last year to
expand the plant, the biggest investment since the plant began
production 20 years ago, to increase the number of components
built in-house.
($1 = 0.7525 euro)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)