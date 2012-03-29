(Recasts, adds company denial)
FRANKFURT, March 29 Loss-making General Motors
unit Opel denied a newspaper report it was considering
the sale of its Eisenach car plant in Germany, where it
manufactures the Corsa subcompact and is due to begin building
the Junior small car later this year.
"This speculation is without base and is wrong. There are no
plans to sell the Eisenach plant," the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Earlier, German business daily Handelsblatt cited a person
familiar with the situation as saying it was conceivable that an
investor for the plant could be sought.
On Wednesday, Opel avoided conflict with the unions on its
board, preferring to return to the negotiating table rather than
ram through thousands of job cuts in Britain and Germany.
One person who attended a supervisory board meeting on
Wednesday told Reuters that chief executive Karl-Friedrich
Stracke had submitted only a "very rough" plan that included a
variety of options for consideration, and had not suggested
closing specific plants.
Under a restructuring concept dubbed "Viability Plan 6"
drafted during the post-Lehman crisis but never implemented,
Opel management proposed the simultaneous closure of its Antwerp
and Bochum plants and the sale of Eisenach.
The plant, located in eastern Germany, recently cut
production by slashing working hours to as little as 30 per week
from 38 until the summer, when pre-launch production slowly
begins for the Junior small car.
Opel invested 190 million euros ($252 million) last year to
expand the plant, the biggest investment since the plant began
production 20 years ago, to increase the number of components
built in-house.
($1 = 0.7525 euro)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Andrew Callus)