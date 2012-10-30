FRANKFURT Oct 30 General Motors, its
loss-making European unit Opel and the state of North
Rhine-Westphalia are in talks to find a way to bolster
employment in the economically-depressed region around its
acutely endangered Bochum plant.
"The working group has a broad remit and brings all interest
groups to the table that want to participate in developing
prospects for our employees and all citizens of Bochum and North
Rhine-Westphalia," GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"We look forward to contributing our share to this key task
-- and that includes financial resources as well," he added.
A spokesman said the working group, dubbed "Bochum Prospects
2022", is separate to ongoing negotiations over a restructuring
of Opel's German operations, which could lead to production of
cars in Bochum ending at the start of 2017.