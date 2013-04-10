RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, April 10 General Motors'
loss-making European brand Opel is currently running at
70 percent capacity in three-shift operation, Opel production
chief Peter Thom said, dismissing press reports that it was far
lower.
"In two-shift operation, utilisation is around 100 percent,"
he told Reuters on Wednesday.
Given the high amount of fixed costs when manufacturing
cars, the utilisation of existing production capacity in
factories is a crucial determining factor for earnings.
German press had recently reported Opel plants in Europe
were running at half their capacity, far below the 80-85 percent
generally needed for a carmaker to be profitable.
Earlier, GM pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion)
in Opel by the end of 2016 to support new model launches.