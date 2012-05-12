BERLIN May 12 General Motors'
loss-making European unit Opel has offered to build PSA Peugeot
Citroen's C5 sedan at Ruesselsheim, Germany, to
compensate workers for lost production of the Astra compact,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, without
citing a source.
Production of the C5 at Opel's biggest factory would be
designed to make up for plans to pull the Astra from
Ruesselsheim and confine manufacturing of the vehicle to plants
at Ellesmere Port in Britain and Gliwice in Poland, the
newspaper said.
A spokesman for Opel said the company is considering future
production strategy, though decisions have not yet been taken.
Chief Executive Officer Karl-Friedrich Stracke will brief
workers at a staff meeting on Monday about the carmaker's
business, he added.
GM CEO Dan Akerson and Opel Chairman Steve Girsky have been
pushing Stracke hard to lower the company's costs by shifting
production from high-wage countries in western Europe to
emerging markets. GM's alliance with Peugeot is one part of the
U.S. manufacturer's plan to fix the European division.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)