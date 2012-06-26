FRANKFURT, June 26 General Motors is
preparing to build future versions of the Citroen C5 and Peugeot
508 cars at its Ruesselsheim plant in Germany,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing union
officials.
By shifting production of the two models from its Rennes
plant in the western French region of Brittany, Peugeot Citroen
(PSA) would likely need to close the factory, the paper added.
"There is such a scenario that is currently being negotiated
in a serious manner with the French," the paper quoted a senior
German union official, Armin Schild, as saying.
Opel called the report "pure speculation" in a statement
late on Tuesday.
"The area of manufacturing is not currently an element of
the alliance agreement between GM and PSA. The two partners are
discussing the areas of logistics, purchasing and engineering,"
said GM's European brand.
Jean-Luc Perrard, the head of Peugeot's French plant in
Rennes where the two models are built, had said in a French
newspaper interview in May that Peugeot planned to halt
production of the midsize C5 when its successor is transferred
to a GM plant.
Peugeot, which declined to comment on the interview at the
time, also would not provide a statement on Tuesday's newspaper
report.
The German paper further reported on Tuesday that Opel was
planning severance packages for 1,500 workers each in its home
plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany, as well as in Zaragoza in Spain.
Opel denied the report, saying it only offered individual
packages in both plants, and estimated that the number of
workers affected in Ruesselsheim were below 100.
"We are in exchange adding new workers in strategically
important areas," Opel personnel chief Holger Kimmes said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Victoria Bryan in
Frankfurt, additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris)