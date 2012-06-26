FRANKFURT, June 26 General Motors is preparing to build future versions of the Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 cars at its Ruesselsheim plant in Germany, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing union officials.

By shifting production of the two models from its Rennes plant in the western French region of Brittany, Peugeot Citroen (PSA) would likely need to close the factory, the paper added.

"There is such a scenario that is currently being negotiated in a serious manner with the French," the paper quoted a senior German union official, Armin Schild, as saying.

Opel called the report "pure speculation" in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The area of manufacturing is not currently an element of the alliance agreement between GM and PSA. The two partners are discussing the areas of logistics, purchasing and engineering," said GM's European brand.

Jean-Luc Perrard, the head of Peugeot's French plant in Rennes where the two models are built, had said in a French newspaper interview in May that Peugeot planned to halt production of the midsize C5 when its successor is transferred to a GM plant.

Peugeot, which declined to comment on the interview at the time, also would not provide a statement on Tuesday's newspaper report.

The German paper further reported on Tuesday that Opel was planning severance packages for 1,500 workers each in its home plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany, as well as in Zaragoza in Spain.

Opel denied the report, saying it only offered individual packages in both plants, and estimated that the number of workers affected in Ruesselsheim were below 100.

"We are in exchange adding new workers in strategically important areas," Opel personnel chief Holger Kimmes said in the statement. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris)