FRANKFURT, March 28 Opel, the loss-making
European unit of General Motors, will continue talks with
labour representatives over a turnaround plan after no decisions
on restructuring measures were taken by the supervisory board on
Wednesday.
"All participants remain in agreement that Opel must operate
profitably, and take measures to increase revenue, widen margins
and reduce costs," said the company in a joint statement by GM,
Opel's management and its board.
"The parties have agreed to a continuation of the dialogue
in order to mutually develop the optimal strategy to improve the
financial situation of the company."
Earlier Opel's supervisory board convened for a regularly
scheduled meeting.
