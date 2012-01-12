DETROIT Jan 12 The regional boss of
German union IG Metall said he was not in talks with General
Motors over offering wage concessions from German workers
at Opel in order to save jobs, as the loss-making European
carmaker struggles to return to profitability.
"There are no discussions or negotiations over worker
contributions. IG Metall just informed the company that no such
negotiations would occur for the foreseeable future," IG Metall
Frankfurt head Armin Schild said in emailed comments to Reuters
on Thursday.
To offer individual companies some flexibility in a country
where wage agreements are collectively negotiated, managements
can strike a separate deal with labour delegates directly
elected by their own employees.
The more comprehensive in scope, the more often these
restructuring deals need to be eventually approved by the
union's national leadership, which have to weigh the needs of
the individual company against setting a precedent that could
encourage managements at rivals to seek similar deals.
Reuters reported on Wednesday sources as saying organised
labour was prepared to take a more pragmatic stance under Opel's
incoming labour leader, Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, and work
together hand in hand with Detroit to cut costs.
In exchange GM would protect Opel jobs by moving production
of Chevrolets destined for Europe from South Korea to local Opel
plants, which would have the added benefit of hedging currency
risk at a time when the euro is depreciating against most major
currencies.
GM has been considering building Chevrolets on the continent
to help achieve its growth target of doubling European sales
volumes to about 1 million vehicles by 2016.
Akerson most recently floated the idea in an interview with
Reuters Insider television in early December.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)