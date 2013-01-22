FRANKFURT Jan 22 German trade union IG Metall
will not accept demands by the management of General Motors
to freeze wages for Opel workers in Germany as long as
the subsidiary posts losses.
In a statement published on Tuesday by the German works
council at Opel, signed by a union negotiator, IG Metall ruled
out agreeing to this wage freeze proposal from management.
"This would mean that Opel would not fulfil the
industry-wide wage hike (in Germany) on a sustained basis and
effectively no longer be a part of the industry-wide wage
structure," the statement said.
GM expects Opel to break even sometime around the middle of
the decade.