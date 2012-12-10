BOCHUM Dec 10 The Opel workforce in the acutely endangered Bochum plant are still hoping to save the vehicle manufacturing plant from closure in 2016, the local labour leader Rainer Einenkel said on Monday.

The interim chief executive of the General Motors' unit told Bochum's workers earlier that management saw no alternative to plans announced in June to cease vehicle production in the plant when the current Zafira runs out in 2016, putting about 3,000 jobs at risk.