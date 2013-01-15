DETROIT Jan 15 General Motors Co on Tuesday said it expects its profit to rise "modestly" this year with improved results expected in each region.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker credited new-vehicle introductions for its prediction on earnings before interest and tax on an adjusted basis.

"Our portfolio of new, world-class vehicles puts us on a strong footing to grow profitably," GM Chief Financial officer Dan Ammann said in a statement.